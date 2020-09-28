Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has confirmed that the club are “very interested” and close to bringing in Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson.

As covered here on The72, versatile Cardiff City man Callum Paterson has been heavily linked with a move to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Paterson is set to depart Cardiff City this summer with the Owls keen to add him to their attacking ranks. Now, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has confirmed that the club are looking to bring Paterson to Hillsborough this summer.

Monk spoke to the Sheffield Star about Paterson’s proposed move, speaking about the importance of his imminent arrival and just how close a deal is. He said:

“I’ve not spoken to the club today on anything like that and they’ll let me know if that is confirmed and agreed. Calum is obviously someone we’re very interested in. We’re talking between the clubs.

“Calum – if we can, I don’t want to talk too prematurely before it’s done – will bring that physicality side of it,” he said.

“We’ve got other strengths and elements to the forward line but we don’t have that physicality. There are games this season in the Championship typically where we’ll need that option of that physicality and mobility as well. We don’t have that in the forward line. It’s something that we lost in the summer and we’re just looking to replace that.

“If it’s confirmed and we can bring him in, then he’ll fill that void and contribute to the other attributes in those areas so that’s the thinking behind it.”

Paterson, 25, has been with Cardiff City for three years and played in a wide range of positions for the club. In the process, he has found the back of the net 21 times and provided eight assists in 106 matches.

Sheffield Wednesday fans, would you be happy with the signing of Paterson? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the signing of Paterson?