Speaking to the Ealing Times, QPR boss Mark Waburton has confirmed that the club are in ongoing discussions over new deals for goalkeeper Joe Lumley, winger Bright Osayi-Samuel and left-back Ryan Manning.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, a host of QPR players have been linked with moves away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has been heavily linked with a summer move, while fellow out of contract players Ryan Manning and Joe Lumley are also said to be attracting interest.

Now, QPR boss Mark Warburton has provided an update on the situations of the aforementioned trio. Speaking to the Ealing Times, Warburton said discussions are ongoing for all three players, adding that talks are at different stages. He said:

“With the players who are out of contract at the end of the season, there are discussions going on with Les Ferdinand, Lee Hoos and the board.

“Those discussions are at varying stages, so Bright is in discussion but is at a different stage to Joe or to Ryan (Manning) in those discussions. My selection will always reflect where these conversations are at.

“They are valuable QPR players who have all been training well, and they are ready and available for selection if called upon.”

With Osayi-Samuel, Manning and Lumley all said to be attracting interest from elsewhere and with all their deals up at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see if the trio stay with QPR this summer.

