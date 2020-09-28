According to a report from Spanish news outlet Marca, La Liga outfit Granada CF are in “very advanced” negotiations over a deal for Watford striker Luiz Javier Suarez.

Since making the move to Vicarage Road in 2016, striker Luis Javier Suarez has spent his time out on loan in Spain. The Watford striker looks like he could be on the move again this summer, with a permanent deal looking highly likely.

Suarez is said to be on the verge of completing a return to Spain this summer. La Liga outfit Granada CF are looking to strike a deal for the Watford striker and now, it has been reported by Spanish news outlet Marca that talks are “very advanced” regarding a permanent transfer.

The report says that an official announcement could be imminent as Suarez’s time with Watford looks to be coming to a close. Suarez is said to be keen on a move to Granada, with the pull of La Liga and European football attracting him.

Suarez’s stock has risen massively over the course of the past year or so, becoming a star performer for Real Zaragoza while on loan in La Liga 2. He scored 19 goals in 39 games for the club, laying on six assists as well.

With Vladimir Ivic looking to shape his squad in the closing weeks of the window, it will be interesting to see if anyone else follows Suarez through the exit doors at Vicarage Road.

