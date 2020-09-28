Speaking to BBC Sport Humberside (via Hull Live), Hull City boss Grant McCann has confirmed that the club are set to bring in a Premier League midfielder on loan, but it is not either Leeds United starlet Robbie Gotts or Liverpool man Herbie Kane.

As covered here on The72, Hull City are closing in on the loan signing of a Premier League midfielder. Liverpool pair Ben Woodburn and Herbie Kane have both been linked, with Leeds United starlet Robbie Gotts is also rumoured to have been on the club’s radar.

Now, an update on Hull City’s loan chase has emerged. Grant McCann has confirmed that neither Gotts nor Kane are the player coming in imminently. Speaking to BBC Sport Humberside, he said:

“No, it’s not Robbie Gotts. It’s not Herbie Kane either. It’s only a loan at this present time but there is an obligation in there for us to take him on a permanent basis if we want to.

“It’s going to be a good signing for us. He’s similar to what we’ve got. I’ve made no secret that we need another number eight in there.”

With a deal said to be close, it will be interesting to see who makes the loan move to Hull City in the coming days.

