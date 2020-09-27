Manchester United have cooled their interest in Swansea City’s Joe Rodon, as per a report by Wales Online.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with a move for the Championship man, but the Red Devils are not interested in bringing in another centre-back in this transfer window.

Rodon, who is 22 years old, has also been linked with West Ham United, as per The72.

The Wales international has been a key player for Swansea over the past two seasons so it is no surprise to see Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him.

Manchester United lured winger Daniel James away from the Liberty Stadium last year but the Swans’ fans can rest easy for now that Rodon won’t be reuniting with him over the coming weeks.

Solskjaer has said, as per Wales Online: “We’ve got many defenders here. For me, we’ve got enough good centre-backs here at the moment.”

Rodon joined the Welsh side at the age of eight and has risen up through their academy. He was handed his first professional contract in July 2015 and became a regular for their Under-23’s.

He gained his first taste of first-team football on loan at League Two side Cheltenham Town in the second-half of the 2017/18 season before establishing himself in the Swansea starting XI after their relegation from the Premier League.

Rodon is a defender who is calm on the ball and likes to play it out from the back which makes him an attractive proposition for the Premier League.

However, Manchester United appear out of the running for his signature for now, which could in turn boost West Ham’s chances of getting him.

Will Swansea keep Rodon in this transfer window?