Hull City are in ‘talks’ with Liverpool over a potential loan deal for Ben Woodburn, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

The Tigers are in the hunt for another midfielder and are hoping to take the youngster on loan from the Premier League champions.

Woodburn, who is 20 years old, is expected to leave Anfield on loan again to get some more first-team experience. He has been linked with Portsmouth and Ipswich Town in this transfer window, as per The72, as well Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam.

Hull are looking to win the race to sign him after winning their opening three games in League One. Their boss, Grant McCann, has confirmed a new signing is close but refused to give anything away regarding their identity, as per BBC Humberside: “We’re very close to strengthening in midfield. We’re hoping a body will come in on Monday or Tuesday. The medical has been done, all agreed but the paperwork hasn’t been signed yet and until that’s done, I’ll not be speaking any more on that. We’re pleased with the signing.”

Woodburn joined Liverpool’s academy in 2007 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has made 11 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far in his career.

The Wales international has had loan spells away from Merseyside at Sheffield United and most recently Oxford United. He suffered with injuries last season with the U’s and will be eager to get some game time this term.

Hull are looking to bring him to East Yorkshire to help in their promotion charge.

