Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong is set for a medical at Watford, according to BBC journalist Oluwashina Okeleji on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: King 🤴 Kong returning to England… #Nigeria international defender William Troost-Ekong set for #WatfordFC medica… https://t.co/6VfNL8ntoI (@oluwashina)

The Hornets are looking to boost their defensive options by bringing the Nigeria international to the Championship.

Troost-Ekong, who is 27 years old, has played 42 times for his country and is now poised for a new chapter in his career in England.

He has been on the books at Italian Serie A side Udinese for the past two years and has made 66 appearances in all competitions for them.

Troost-Ekong spent time as a youngster in London playing for the academies at Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Holland to join FC Groningen.

The 6ft 3inc centre-back then moved onto Gent in 2015 and stayed with the Belgian Pro League outfit for two seasons, one of which he spent in Norway on loan at FK Haudesund.

Troost-Ekong then continued his travels with a year in Turkey at Bursaspor before joining Udinese in 2018.

Watford are expecting to be busy over the coming weeks with both incomings and outgoings. They are still keen to add some new faces to their squad after two wins and a draw from their opening three matches.

The Hornets are also facing a battle to keep hold of some of their key players between now and the end of the transfer window. Troy Deeney’s future at the club will go down ‘to the wire’, as per The72.



Happy if Troost-Ekong joins, Watford fans?