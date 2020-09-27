According to respected freelance sports journalist, Pete O’Rourke (tweet – below), Leeds United have bitten the bullet to the tune of £15m as they seek to bring talented Norwich City starlet attacker Todd Cantwell to Elland Road.

Leeds United have submitted a £15million bid for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell and the attacker is expected to be left out of the Norwich squad v Bournemouth today. #lufc #ncfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 27, 2020

Left-sided midfielder Cantwell has come up through the ranks at the Norfolk club since signing for them in 2008 as a ten-year-old schoolboy. Since breaking through into the first-team picture at Carrow Road, Cantwell has impressed and has gone on to make 70 appearances, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists.

The 22-year-old featured heavily for Norwich in last season’s doomed Premier League campaign. He made 37 appearances, scoring 6 goals and laying on 2 assists. It is his displays then, and before when a Championship player, that have caught the eye of Leeds United and their scouting and analysis team.

In many ways, Norwich City fans are resigned that Premier League sides will come in to cherry-pick their stars such as Cantwell, defender Max Aarons and Spanish midfielder Emiliano Buendia. That seems to be the case here between Leeds United and Todd Cantwell.

However, striker favourite Teemo Pukki has bucked the trend, apparently, by showing the loyalty to stick with the Canaries despite supposed Premier League interest from Leeds United, Aston Villa and a host of other top-tier clubs.

Leeds United have the youngest squad in the Premier League and are always on the lookout for exciting talent to join the Elland Road ranks. With a £15m bid being offered, it looks as if the Whites are serious about plucking him from the Canaries’ grasp. The youngster, who featured in both of Norwich’s games this season in the Championship is not in the squad to face Bournemouth this afternoon.

