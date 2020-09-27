Watford defender Craig Dawson is on Burnley’s radar, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Burnley. Keen to sign Steve Cook from Bournemouth. Cost about 8. Selling Tarkowksi would give them funds. Dawson at… https://t.co/OyPzB4Orre (@reluctantnicko)

The Clarets are in the hunt to sign a new centre-back before the end of the transfer window.

Dawson, who is 30 years old, is on their list of targets and could end up back in the Premier League over the coming weeks. He is valued at £4.3 million on Transfermarkt.

He only moved to Vicarage Road last summer but couldn’t prevent the Hertfordshire side getting relegated to the Championship in his first season at the club. He has played once under new boss Vladimir Ivic so far this term.

The experienced defender started his career in non-league with Radcliffe Borough before he was snapped up by Rochdale in 2009. After an impressive campaign with them in League Two, West Brom signed him in August 2010 but loaned him back out to Rochdale. Dawson scored a combined 22 goals from defence in his two seasons with the Dale.

He had a brief loan stint at Bolton Wanderers in 2013 before establishing himself as a key player at the Hawthorns.

Dawson spent nine years in the Midlands, making 225 appearances and chipping in with 15 goals.

Watford came calling last year after he spent the year before in the Championship but he finds himself back in the second tier again now.

However, Burnley could change that and may lure him to Turf Moor before the end of the transfer window.

In other Watford news, Troy Deeney’s future at the club will go down ‘to the wire, as per The72.

Will Dawson go to Burnley?