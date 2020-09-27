Ex-Wigan Athletic and Luton Town man Callum McManaman is being linked with a move to Melbourne Victory, as per a report by the World Game.

The winger is believed to be a target for the Australian A-League side.

McManaman, who is 29 years old, is a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season and will be weighing up his next move.

He has spent time training with former club Wigan this summer but is now wanted down under.

The Huyton-born wide man started his career on the books at Everton but switched to Wigan as a youngster in 2007. He went onto make 109 appearances for the Latics during his first spell at the club, scoring 17 goals.

West Brom signed him in January 2015 for £4.75 million but he failed to score for the Baggies in 25 appearances. They loaned him out to Sheffield Wednesday before Sunderland signed him in 2017.

McManaman spent a year with the Black Cats as they slipped into League One but he was thrown a Championship lifeline by Wigan in 2018.

He then spent a single season back with the North West outfit before leaving last summer and subsequently linking up with Luton.

Melbourne Victory could now come calling for him as they look to boost their squad. They finished 10th in the A-League last season and are eager to add to their ranks over the coming weeks.

