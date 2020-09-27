QPR have been linked with a shock move for Besiktas winger Georges Kevin Nkoudou, as per The72.

The Hoops could try and lure the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man back to London before the end of the transfer window.

Nkoudou, who is 25 years old, only made the move to Turkey last summer from Spurs but may be on the move again over the coming weeks.

QPR are being linked with a potential swoop for him in what would raise a few eyebrows.

The R’s are in need of some more signings and have to money to spend after selling Ebe Eze to Crystal Palace.

Nkoudou would be a top signing for Mark Warburton’s side and bringing him in would be a statement of intent. They could do with more options going forward and it would be interesting to see how the former Premier League man would do in the Championship.

QPR have links to Tottenham so the rumours of Nkoudou being targeted have some substance behind them. The Hoops have brought in Luke Amos from their fellow London side this summer, as well as Jack Clarke on loan last season.

Nkoudou is someone who the R’s may be keeping tabs on despite him leaving Spurs for Besiktas last year. He spent three years at Tottenham and also had loan spells away at Burnley and AS Monaco during his time there.

He would give Warburton’s men more quality going forward and would provide Lyndon Dykes with more service up top.

QPR will be eager to make some signings over the coming weeks and bringing in Nkoudou would be an exciting acquisition for their fans. We’ll wait and see if there is anything in this speculation.

Will QPR get Nkoudou?