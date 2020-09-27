According to a story on FourFourTwo’s website, attributed to a writer from the Press Association, Leeds United and Aston Villa will be two teams amongst a cluster who are set to lose out on Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki.

30-year-old Finland international Pukki signed for the Canaries from Danish side Brondby on a free transfer in July 2018. Since joining the Norfolk club, Pukki has made 86 appearances, scoring 42 goals and providing 14 assists.

36 of those appearances were in last season’s ill-fated Premier League campaign where he featured 36 times, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with 3 assists.

Pukki first caught the eye of football pundits and observers in his first season with Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship. Across the 2018/19 campaign, the Finnish star made 43 appearances, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists.

Five Premier League sides, including Wolves, West Brom and Sheffield United, as well as Leeds and Villa, are thought to have enquired about him. However, the FourFourTwo article says that the popular striker “is poised to stay” at Norwich during this transfer window.

Still, the Canaries will have a debt to pay for Pukki’s loyalty and that is they need to be in a position to challenge for promotion when the winter window opens. This is usually on January 1 and if Norwich are not there-or-thereabouts come then, it will be interesting to see if any of those interested sides are interested in making another bid for the services of a player who has proven that he can cut it in the top-flight.

Is Teemu Pukki right to be loyal and choose to stay at Norwich City over Premier League interest?