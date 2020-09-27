Troy Deeney’s future at Watford will go ‘to the wire’ next month, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Vicarage Road since the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Deeney, who is 32 years old, could still end up back in the Premier League before the end of the transfer window.

He made his first appearance of the season for the Hornets in their 1-0 win over rivals Luton Town yesterday.

It was an impressive win for Vladimir Ivic’s side and their new boss was delighted with getting the three points. He told the club’s official club website: “We know this was an important game for everyone here who loves Watford FC.

“My players worked hard and deserve this victory, they were the better team from the beginning until the end. Luton created just one chance when they hit the bar. We were the team who created four or five chances and we could have scored more goals.”

He added: “All of us are disappointed that we played without the fans today, we can just hope that fans will return to the stadium and be close to us as fast as possible.”

Watford have made a strong start to the new season and will be hoping to keep Deeney at the club.

He has been with the Hertfordshire side since 2010 and has since made 399 appearances in all competitions, scoring 133 goals. However, top flight clubs may target a move for him over the coming weeks.

In other Watford news, The72 picked out five players who could leave them before the transfer window shuts.

Will Deeney stay at Watford?