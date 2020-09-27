Sheffield Wednesday are close to signing Callum Paterson from Cardiff City, as per a report by Wales Online.

The Owls are set to sign the Scotland international after he was left out of the Bluebirds’ squad yesterday.

Garry Monk’s side are keen to sign some more players before the end of the transfer window.

Paterson, who is 25 years old, will be a useful signing for the Yorkshire side as he can play a variety of positions.

Cardiff boss Neil Harris has confirmed he is close to leaving: “I’ve been told today that a deal is close to being agreed between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff.

“If he is (leaving) then we wish Pato all the best. If not then I look forward to seeing him on Monday. I left Callum out of the squad today because I was informed that there might be an agreement between he clubs likely to happen.”

He added: “I am the manager of the football club and support the club in the decisions they make. It’s not about me as an individual it’s about me having options within the squad. Callum is one of our attacking players and we need to have strength in depth during the course of the season. I’ve talked about adding in that area of the pitch already and if Callum is moving on then we need to add to it.”

Paterson has been on the books at Cardiff since 2017 and has since made 106 appearances for the Welsh side, chipping in with 21 goals in all competitions.

He played a key part in the Bluebirds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018 under Neil Warnock and enjoyed regular game time in the top flight.



