Burnley are ‘keen’ on signing AFC Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Burnley. Keen to sign Steve Cook from Bournemouth. Cost about 8. Selling Tarkowksi would give them funds. Dawson at… https://t.co/OyPzB4Orre (@reluctantnicko)

The Clarets are looking to bring more players in before the end of the transfer window.

Sean Dyche’s side have signed just Will Norris and Dale Stephens so far and are eager to make more signings over the coming weeks.

Cook, who is 29 years old, has been identified by the Lancashire side as someone who would boost their defensive options.

He has been with Bournemouth for the past eight seasons and has made 327 appearances for the Cherries. Jason Tindall’s side could now face a battle to hold onto him.

Cook started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and went onto play seven times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells at Havant and Waterlooville, Eastleigh, Eastbourne Borough and Mansfield Town.

Bournemouth came calling for him in 2012 and he helped them gain rise from League One to the Premier League during his time at the club.

Cook was ever present for the Cherries in the top flight over the past five years but couldn’t prevent them slipping into the Championship last term.

However, the experienced centre-back is now being targeted by Burnley and could end up back in the Premier League before the end of the transfer window.

Should Burnley sign Cook?