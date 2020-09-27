Hull City are set to sign a Premier League midfielder on loan, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers are poised to complete a deal to bring an unnamed top flight player on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

Grant McCann’s side have been busy in this transfer window having signed the likes of Richard Smallwood, Greg Docherty, Josh Emmanuel, Lewie Coyle, Thomas Mayer, Alfie Jones and Hakeeb Adelakun, but have not stopped their recruitment drive just yet.

Hull have been looking for another central midfielder, especially after losing Leo da Silva Lopes to Belgian side Cercle Brugge, and appear to have found their man now.

The mystery player has competed his medical and could join the League One side on Monday.

McCann has said, as per BBC Radio Humberside: “We’re very close to strengthening in midfield. We’re hoping a body will come in on Monday or Tuesday. The medical has been done, all agreed but the paperwork hasn’t been signed yet and until that’s done, I’ll not be speaking any more on that. We’re pleased with the signing.

“It’s only a loan at this present time but there is an obligation in there for us to take him on a permanent basis if we want to. It’s going to be a good signing for us. He’s similar to what we’ve got. I’ve made no secret that we need another number eight in there.”

Hull made it three wins from their opening three league games yesterday with a comfortable 2-0 win away at Northampton Town.

In other Tigers news, Crystal Palace are interested in their former left-back Max Clark, as covered by The72.

