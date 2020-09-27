Leeds United are interested in a move for Norwich City’s attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Whites are looking to bolster their squad before the end of the transfer window and could throw the Canaries’ man a Premier League lifeline. He is valued at £18 million on Transfermarkt.

Leeds have so far signed the likes of Robin Koch, Rodrigo and Diego Llorente but want more signings over the coming weeks.

Cantwell, who is 22 years old, has been identified by Marcelo Bielsa’s side as someone who would boost their options going forward.

The England Under-21 international impressed for Daniel Farke’s men in the top flight last season despite their relegation. He scored seven goals in 40 appearances in all competitions and has since played twice so far this term.

Cantwell is from Norfolk and rose up through the youth ranks at Carrow Road. He gained his first taste of senior football on loan in Holland at Fortuna Sittard during the first-half of the 2017/18 season.

He then returned to Norwich and was handed his first start for the club in an EFL Cup tie against Stevenage. He has since played 69 times for the East Anglian outfit and has chipped in with eight goals from midfield.

His contract expires in 2022 meaning Norwich are under no pressure to sell him just yet. However, it will be interesting to see if Leeds tempt them and make a move for him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Should Leeds move for Cantwell?