Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will be more than happy at the way his charges put home side Derby County to the sword at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams were raided in a five-minute first-half spell that left them both undone and chasing a game that had effectively gotten away from them. It was a 3-0 spell that eventually turned into a 4-0 win for the visitors from Lancashire.

The goals came courtesy of youngster Tyrhys Dolan (11′), Derby old boy Bradley Johnson (12′, 15′) and Adam Armstrong (77′) in a display that saw Mowbray’s men score four-or-more goals for the second successive Saturday.

Manager Philip Cocu and captain Wayne Rooney fronting up to the media after an abysmal 4-0 home defeat for Derby. On the flip side, Blackburn were a real joy to watch – Pace, passing, power – 22 shots, 10 on target. That’s 9 goals in 2 games without reply. Very impressive #brfc pic.twitter.com/HgwlN1kFl4 — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) September 26, 2020

The performer – Bradley Johnson

Given WhoSocred.com’s highest player rating (9.4) for the game, Johnson put old side Derby to the sword with a dominant display in the middle of the park. His dominance, and Blackburn’s winning margin, was more impressive given they only had 37.5% of the game’s possession.

Tale of the Tape – Johnson vs Derby County

45 touches/3.8% possession share

34 pass attempts/28 accurate passes/82% accuracy

9 final-third passes

1 chance created

3 shot attempts/2 on-target shots/66.6% accurate

3 interceptions

1 clearance

3 aerial duels

The Young Gun – Tyrhys Dolan

Youngster Dolan scored for the second game in succession with his opener against Derby County on Saturday. He was also a scorer in last week’s 5-0 hammering of Wycombe Wanderers and deifinitely has his eye in. Promoted from Blackburn’s Under-23s, the 18-year-old Mancunian looks to be a solid transfer from Preston’s Under-18s this summer.

Tale of the Tape – Dolan vs Derby County

35 touches/1.5% possession share

12 pass attempts/11 accurate passes/92% accuracy

8 final-third passes

3 shot attempts/2 on-target shots/66.6% accurate

3 dribble attempts/1 tackles made/33.3% dribble success

All data derived from WhoScored.com’s match page for Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers

