Huddersfield Town got their Championship campaign underway last night with a good, 1-0 win against a luckless Nottingham Forest side. It was not only Town’s first win and goal of the season; it also left Forest winless and goalless to boot.

The shoot-out between former Leeds United youth coach Carlos Corberan and Sabri Lamouchi saw the Spaniard victorious and Frenchman Lamouchi left wondering what he needs to do to get that first win on the board. It was also a result that dropped the dreaded axe a notch closer to the Forest coach.

It was a game won by this wonder-goal from the boot of former Hull City and Manchester United forward, Frazier Campbell:

The performer – Josh Koroma

Given WhoScored.com’s player of the game, Josh Koroma was a stand-out player for home side Huddersfield Town. Signed from Leyton Orient in July last year, Koroma spent a half-season out on loan at Rotherham where he made five appearances. More suited as a striker, the youngster is played on the left-hand side of a forward three behind the main striker.

Tale of the Tape – Koroma vs Forest

48 touches/2.6% possession

24 pass attempts/20 accurate passes/83.3% accuracy

14 final-third passes

4 chances created

6 shot attempts/4 on-target shots/66.6% accurate

6 tackle attempts/5 tackles made/83% tackle success

The debutant – Carel Eiting

Dutch youngster Carel Eiting is on a season-long loan from Ajax. He arrived last week and was thrust into the action as a first-half substitute for Jonathan Hogg. £4m-rated Eiting has 31 appearances for Ajax, providing 8 assists.

Tale of the Tape – Eiting vs Forest

24 touches/2.6% possession

23 pass attempts/19 accurate passes/83% accuracy

7 final-third passes

1 chance created

1 tackle attempt/1 tackle made/100% tackle success

2 blocks made

Data derived from WhoScored.com’s Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest match page

