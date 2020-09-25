Nottingham Forest was a side who many fancied for promotion last season, the Reds stumbling when they should have walked and ended up in 9th place some six points off the playoffs. It’s also been a difficult start to this season for Sabri Lamouchi’s steeds who lost their third, successive game tonight – 1-0 at Huddersfield Town.

Both sides arrived into this game with a similar record of two games resulting in two losses and with neither side having scored a goal. Such was the dismay of Forest fans that some had already been questioning whether or not Frenchman Lamouchi had a future at the club.

Those clamourings will be louder after tonight’s loss at the John Smith’s Stadium. It is a result that sees then, admittedly after only three games, in the relegation place in the Championship table.

It is definitely a loss that is resonating across social media and, especially on Twitter, there is a heated opinion being expressed by many fans. Tonight’s result has hit these fans hard.

Even though it is only the third game of the season, tonight’s loss is another disappointment in their eyes. Whilst it is only a molehill that the Reds have to climb at the moment, a few more games like this and that task could get a little more difficult and the obstacle a little higher.

Here is a collection of how Forest fans have taken tonight’s defeat – many calling for Lamouchi’s head.

Not what I want in the slightest but at this point it’s pretty clear isn’t it, these players aren’t playing for Sabri, sad to see really but they’re not are they? #NFFC — Adam (@leftbackadam) September 25, 2020

You have to fear for sabri now #NFFC — David slattery (@dslatts1974) September 25, 2020

Chris Houghton please and QUICK #nffc — NFFCGlory (@NffcGlory) September 25, 2020

Sorry @NFFC sabri needs to go !!! I loved it when it was going good but when it's bad it's bad and the players have lost how to score due to his negative tactics. — Rhys Bull (@RhysBull2) September 25, 2020

Two words – Eddie Howe #nffc — JO (@ArmchairProphet) September 25, 2020

@NFFC How can ANY professional club be unable to score in 4 games in this day and age that favours the strikers? I don’t get it… — Christopher White (@chriswhite_1973) September 25, 2020

The last time #NFFC were too good to go down. Brian Clough was manager and we went down. I think we might be too good to go down again. — Lee (@WelcomeThrilIho) September 25, 2020

Just no quality in the final third. Three games in and it's dire….. #NFFC — Ste (@ste_0076) September 25, 2020

It depressing to be honest as it was all going so well last year. But he's been found out unfortunately and not enough time to implement anything new. It's a results driven business and he isn't producing #NFFC — James Cummings (@JamesCu21484535) September 25, 2020

Will Sabri Lamouchi make it past the transfer window at Nottingham Forest?