Nottingham Forest was a side who many fancied for promotion last season, the Reds stumbling when they should have walked and ended up in 9th place some six points off the playoffs. It’s also been a difficult start to this season for Sabri Lamouchi’s steeds who lost their third, successive game tonight – 1-0 at Huddersfield Town.

Both sides arrived into this game with a similar record of two games resulting in two losses and with neither side having scored a goal. Such was the dismay of Forest fans that some had already been questioning whether or not Frenchman Lamouchi had a future at the club.

Those clamourings will be louder after tonight’s loss at the John Smith’s Stadium. It is a result that sees then, admittedly after only three games, in the relegation place in the Championship table.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

It is definitely a loss that is resonating across social media and, especially on Twitter, there is a heated opinion being expressed by many fans. Tonight’s result has hit these fans hard.

Even though it is only the third game of the season, tonight’s loss is another disappointment in their eyes. Whilst it is only a molehill that the Reds have to climb at the moment, a few more games like this and that task could get a little more difficult and the obstacle a little higher.

Here is a collection of how Forest fans have taken tonight’s defeat – many calling for Lamouchi’s head.

Will Sabri Lamouchi make it past the transfer window at Nottingham Forest?

Yes.

Forest will go for continuity.

No.

Forest will go for Hughton or Howe.