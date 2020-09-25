Derby County have finally got their man in former Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan as announced both by the club and in an Instagram post by the player himself.

Today’s announcement comes after an article four days ago from The Athletic’s James Pearce said that the Rams were on the brink of sealing a deal for the 19-year-old in a move that would see him return to these shores after a stint in Italian football with Genoa.

It was that stint that Duncan, a cousin of former Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, admitted wasn’t the best of moves in an Instagram post earlier today.

Commenting on his move to Fiorentina, that raised many an eyebrow, striker Duncan said: “The way in which the last transfer was facilitated was incorrect & unnecessary.” This comment alone hints at the frustration he felt which facilitated his hasty return.

Duncan signed for Liverpool for around £200,000 from Manchester City in 2018, joining Serie A side Fiorentina’s U19s for £1.8m a year later. Hoping for a shot at first-team football, Duncan instead found himself languishing in the Under-19s at the Italian side – playing youth football in the Primavera 1 league.

It was a successful start for the former Reds youngster, Duncan scoring a brace on his debut in a 6-3 win against Bologna Under-19s. Two games later and he was back amongst the goals with his third goal of the season in a 3-0 win against Roma’s Under-19s. His final game for Fiorentina’s youngsters saw him provide an assist in a 2-1 victory over Napoli.

Now he is back in English football and looking to push on in a Derby County outfit that has had an indifferent start to their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign so far. He is said to be heading for the Under-23s, initially, but the youngster will no doubt have eyes on a push for the first-team squad.

