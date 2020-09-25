Marcelo Bielsa is renowned for embracing the idea of a pared-down squad; it is one of his core beliefs. His squad at Elland Road has gone down by one more today with news that highly-thought-of youngster Alfie McCalmont is heading out of the West Yorkshire club and taking up a loan at League Two Oldham Athletic.

McCalmont, who signed an enhanced deal at Leeds United in late August, had always maintained that he wanted to aspire to first-team football in a loan move. This move to League Two and the Latics will see him fulfil that aspiration.

McAlmont really came on last season at Elland Road, starring for the Under-23s and forcing himself into international reckoning with Northern Ireland. This came on the back of success the previous season with the youngster playing a key part in title-winning campaigns for both the Under-18s and Under-23s at the club.

However, with the first-team flying high, opportunities were limited for the 20-year-old. He featured in 65 minutes of Carabao Cup action against Salford and Stoke City, being named on the bench for the Whites four times in the Championship.

McCalmont, who was a figure of interest for Spanish side UD Ibiza earlier in the window, now heads to an Oldham side managed by former Whites man Harry Kewell where he will wear the number 25 shirt during his stay.

Speaking on the move, McCalmont said:

“I wanted to come here to prove myself and ultimately do well for the team. I’m at that age now where I want to experience more senior football as it’ll help a lot in my career going forwards and this is a great opportunity for me to put some good performances in.“

Oldham play Crawley Town tomorrow and the Leeds United youngster could be in line for his league debut at the Latics.

