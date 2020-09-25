According to a report from The Independent, Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa is attracting interest from fellow Championship side Watford.

Former Wolves youngster Dominic Iorfa has emerged as a star performer for Sheffield Wednesday since making the move to Hillsborough in January 2019.

Now, it has emerged that Iorfa is attracting interest from elsewhere. The Sheffield Wednesday centre-back is said to have attracted interest from fellow Championship sides as well as some Premier League clubs. The Independent claims that Watford are interested in signing Iorfa as they look to add to their defensive ranks.

A move for Iorfa would likely mean that Watford would have to move players on first, so it will be interesting to see how the transfer situation at Vicarage Road develops with the end of the transfer window on the horizon.

Iorfa, 25, started out as a right-back but has made the transition to centre-back in recent seasons. Since leaving Wolves for Sheffield Wednesday, Iorfa has played in 61 games across all competitions for the club, scoring five goals and laying on three assists along the way.

He appeared 93 times for Wolves’ senior side after breaking through their youth academy, providing six assists for the club. Iorfa picked up senior experience with Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town before making his breakthrough into the senior side at Molineux.

With Watford said to be showing interest, it awaits to be seen how the links develop over the course of the next few weeks.

