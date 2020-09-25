Speaking to Wigan Today, Wigan Athletic boss John Sheridan has confirmed the club’s interest in signing Swindon Town midfielder Matty Palmer.

As covered here on The72 recently, Swindon Town midfielder Matty Palmer has been linked with a move away from the County Ground. Wigan Athletic and Oldham Athletic have both been linked with the former Bradford City loan man.

Now, Wigan boss John Sheridan has moved to address the Latics’ reported interest in Palmer. Speaking to Wigan Today, Sheridan confirmed Wigan Athletic’s interest in the Swindon man, saying an enquiry has been made. He said:

“I like him, I’ve asked about him. He did really well for me at Oldham, I’ve always really liked him as a player.

“We made an enquiry to Swindon, and if he was available – and financially it suited us – we’d be interested.”

Earlier this week, Palmer’s situation was addressed by Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens. He too confirmed Wigan Athletic and Oldham Athletic’s interest in the midfielder, revealing that Palmer would rather move to Wigan over Oldham.

Palmer has gathered a good amount of Football League experience since making his way through Burton Albion’s academy. The midfielder notched up 159 appearances for the Brewers, scoring eight goals and laying on 13 assists in the process.

Palmer spent time out on loan with Oldham Athletic before leaving to join Rotherham United in January 2018. For the Millers, Palmer played 29 times for the club in two years, spending a stint out on loan with Bradford City prior to a move to Swindon Town in January.

