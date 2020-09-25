Non-league side Bedford Town have confirmed the signing of former Luton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United striker Craig Mackail-Smith on their official media channels.

Following the end of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers, experienced striker Craig Mackail-Smith has joined a new club. The 36-year-old has signed for non-league side Bedford Town, who play their football in the Southern League Division One Central.

Mackail-Smith comes will bring a wealth of Football League experience to Bedford and will be hoping to make a positive impact at The New Eyrie.

Upon the confirmation of his move, Mackail-Smith spoke on Instagram to express his delight at the transfer. He said that he is looking forward to a new chapter in his career, saying playing for Bedford will help him work on new ventures and spend more time with his family while still playing.

“I’ve absolutely loved my career in football,” he said.

“I’ve been to many clubs, learnt new things, won many awards, made lifelong friends, celebrated well and commiserated a few times too!

“My family, the fans and my passion for football have always been there for me and I’m sure they will all be with me on my new journey!

“I have signed for Bedford Town football club as it makes perfect sense for me to still be very much part of a team, see more of my family and to be able to work on many other ventures I want YOU to be a part of.

“I will still give every game 100% and I would love for you to join in our journey and be part of something special with hopefully many awards, achievements and promotions along the way. Exciting times ahead.”

Mackail-Smith made his breakthrough on non-league before earning a move to Peterborough United. The striker became a star performer for the Posh, going on to play for Brighton and Hove Albion, Luton Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Notts County (loan) and Stevenage (loan).

