Earlier this summer, Benji Kimpioka’s contract at Sunderland came to an end. Since then, the young attacker has been training in Sweden to maintain his fitness and now, an update on his situation has emerged.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that Kimpioka is close to putting pen to paper on a new contract, which would see him return to the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette about the imminent return of Kimpioka, Black Cats boss Parkinson said:

“The last I heard on that, I think Benji was close to agreeing his contract. It’s the same contract which has been on the table for a long time, so I’m not sure if that has been finalised in the last couple of days.

“If it is, then he comes back and gets himself fit and sees if he can push himself back into the reckoning.

“There’s no question about that, it’s just frustrating he’s a bit behind,” Parkinson added when asked if it will be a clean slate for Kimpioka.

“But he’s been working back in Sweden on his fitness, so until we get him over here we won’t be able to see where he is.”

In total, Kimpioka has made 14 appearances for the club’s senior side since making his debut in the 2018/19 campaign, In the process, the 20-year-old has netted three goals and laid on one assist.

