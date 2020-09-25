Speaking to Fleetwood Today, Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has revealed that Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew wants to make a move to the League One club.

Earlier this summer, we covered reports here on The72 revealing that Fleetwood Town were interested in signing defender Charlie Mulgrew from Blackburn Rovers.

Mulgrew has fallen down the pecking order at Blackburn and looks like he could make a move away from Ewood Park before the end of the transfer window. Joey Barton is keen to strike a deal with the Championship side to bring Mulgrew to Highbury and now, he has provided an update on his pursuit of the defender.

Speaking to Fleetwood Today, Barton said that Mulgrew wants to make the move to Fleetwood, but insisted that it is up to Blackburn Rovers. He said:

“I hope we’ll have one in but we won’t have a defender in by Saturday. Charlie Mulgrew was in the stadium, so hopefully, Blackburn let him go. He wants to come here, so hopefully, we can get that done.

“That’s up to Blackburn. We’d love to do it and they don’t see him as part of their plans but it will come down to the finance. League One and League Two clubs don’t have a lot of it at this moment in time.”

Mulgrew, 34, has been with Blackburn Rovers since for four years, notching up 109 appearances for the club. In the process, he has found the back of the net 27 times, providing nine assists.

