Stoke City defender Josh Tymon is being linked with Brescia, as per Italian news outlet Bresciaoggi.

The Serie B side are looking for a new left-back and are believed to be interested in the Potters’ man.

However, Tymon has forced his way back into Stoke’s plans so it could be tough to lure him away from the Championship between now and the end of the transfer window.

Brescia were relegated from the Italian top flight last season and had Mario Balotelli on their books last term. They are also owned by ex-Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino.

Tymon, who is 21 years old, is no stranger to playing abroad having spent time on loan away from the Bet365 Stadium at Portuguese side Famalicão during his first-half of the last campaign. He made six appearances for the Primeira Liga side.

The ex-England Under-20 international joined Stoke in 2017 from Hull City and has since played 11 games in all competitions for the Staffordshire outfit, as well as spending time out on loan at MK Dons.

Tymon started his career at local side Hull and was tipped for a big future in the game when he made his debut for the Tigers at the age of just 16.

He has struggled to make an impact at Stoke over the past couple of years but has started to get more game time now under Michael O’Neill.

Brescia are being linked with a move for him, but it would be a surprise to see Tymon leave England over the coming weeks.

