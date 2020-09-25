QPR have been linked with a move for Besiktas winger Georges Kevin-Nkoudou, as covered by The72.

The Hoops are looking to bring in some more players before the end of the transfer window and could make a surprise move for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man.

Nkodou, who is 25 years old, only left Spurs on a permanent basis last summer to join Besiktas but QPR are being linked with a swoop to bring him back to London.

He had spells in France at Nantes and Marseille before Spurs signed him in 2016 for £11 million. However, he scored just once in 27 matches for the Premier League side and was shipped out on loan to Burnley and AS Monaco before they sold him.

QPR Rob Dickie, George Thomas, Luke Amos and Lyndon Dykes but want more acquisitions before the transfer window shuts.

Mark Warburton’s men won the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest but lost last time out against Coventry City.

They need more quality going forward and landing Nkoudou would be a big statement of intent by the R’s. However, it would be tough to lure him to the Championship and he could be pricey.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped their fans getting excited on Twitter-

