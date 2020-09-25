AFC Wimbledon could loan out striker Zach Robinson again, as per a report by London News Online.

The Dons are mulling over whether to let him leave before the end of the transfer window.

Robinson, who is 18 years old, scored for Glyn Hodges’ side in their 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion Under-21’s on Tuesday night.

The youngster is highly-rated by the Dons but could be set to leave on loan to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Robinson has risen up through their youth ranks and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against Southend United in November 2019. He has since had loan spells away in non-league at Basingstoke Town and Leatherhead.

Hodges has said: “He did really well at Basingstoke and Leatherhead to earn his contract. He had an injury over the summer and hasn’t come back at the same fitness as some of the other boys.

“He’ll probably go out on loan but we’ll have a look at the level of the squad come October 5. He’s been a goalscorer at all levels.”

Wimbledon started the new season with a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Northampton Town on the opening day, before a hectic 4-4 draw against Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem for Hodges’ men but they will be looking to stop leaking goals.

They take on Fleetwood Town tomorrow in what will be a tough test against Joey Barton’s side.

