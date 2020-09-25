Hull City are working on another signing after landing Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun on loan, as announced by Grant McCann in his press-conference yesterday (see tweet below).

Twitter: GM: “We’re working on another one too – whether it’s in-time for the weekend I’m not sure, but it’s a demanding lea… https://t.co/1stTJ7jQuD (@HullCity)

The Tigers have signed nine players so far in this transfer window and have not stopped their recruitment drive just yet.

McCann’s side are looking to bring in another central midfielder to add more competition and depth to that department, with Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts being linked, as per The72.

Adelakun joined the club yesterday and provides another option on the wing. The 24-year-old spent time on loan at Rotherham United from Ashton Gate last season.

He is pleased to have moved to the KCOM Stadium and has told the Tigers’ official club website: “There was interest before when I was at Scunthorpe. When I heard about it again, I thought this was a great opportunity to get myself playing and be involved in this journey we’re on to get back into the Championship next season.”

He added: “I like to carry the ball, I love beating defenders one v one, just creating as much chances as I can and hopefully I’ll grab a few goals myself. I’m excited and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hull have started life in League One with back-to-back wins against Gillingham and Crewe Alexandra.

The Yorkshire side will be looking to carry on the momentum by beating Northampton Town away tomorrow.

In other Tigers news, their ex-left-back Max Clark is wanted by Crystal Palace, as per The72.

Will Hull beat Northampton?