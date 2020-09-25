Cardiff City have made an enquiry about Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 24.09.20, 18.59).

The Bluebirds are interested in potentially bringing the Frenchman back to the Championship.

Knockaert, who is 28 years old, signed for Fulham for £10 million in July after spending last season on loan at Craven Cottage. However, he has been an unused substitute in their opening two games of the new Premier League campaign.

He made 39 appearances for Scott Parker’s side in all competitions last term during his loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion, chipping in with five goals to help the London club get promoted.

Knockaert knows what it takes to get out of the second tier. He played a huge part in Brighton’s promotion under Chris Hughton in 2017 by scoring 15 goals in that campaign.

He also helped Leicester City win the Championship title six years ago, before getting his third promotion with Fulham last term.

Cardiff are keen on bringing in some new faces to their squad before the end of the transfer window and Knockaert is someone who is proven at this level and would be an eye catching signing.

However, Fulham may still believe he has a future at the club this season and the Bluebirds would have to fork out money to lure him to Wales.

In other Cardiff news, Callum Paterson is being linked with a move to fellow second tier side Sheffield Wednesday, as covered by The72.

Will Cardiff sign Knockaert?