Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk refused to be give anything away regarding rumours linking Cardiff City’s Callum Paterson with a move to Hillsborough, as per a report by the Yorkshire Live.

The versatile Scotsman is the latest player to be linked with the Owls in this transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to bring in some new signings before the end of the transfer window.

Paterson, who is 25 years old, would be ideal for the Yorkshire side as he can play a variety of different positions, including up front so he would offer Monk’s side something different to Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass.

However, the Owls boss kept his cards close to his chest on this one: “We’re going to be linked with everyone. We’re talking to a number of people, but nothing’s imminent. I promise you, if I have any news I’ll tell you!”

Paterson has been on the books at Cardiff since 2017 and has since made 106 appearances for the Welsh side, chipping in with 21 goals in all competitions.

He played a key part in the Bluebirds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018 under Neil Warnock and enjoyed regular game time in the top flight.

The Scotland international started his career at Hearts and went onto play 158 games for the Edinburgh side before moving into the Football League three years ago.

Paterson is a name for Sheffield Wednesday fans to keep an eye on between now and the end of the transfer window.

