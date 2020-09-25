Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for ex-Hull City defender Max Clark, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Eagles are looking for a new left-back and could lure the 24-year-old back to England.

Clark, who is an ex-England Under-17 international, currently plays in Holland for Vitesse but only has a year left on his contract there.

The Hull-born full-back moved to the Eredivisie when his contract at the KCOM Stadium expired and he has since impressed there.

Clark rose up through the academy with the Tigers and had two separate loan spells away as a youngster at League Two side Cambridge United to gain some experience.

He made his first-team debut for Hull in August 2017 away to Aston Villa in the Championship. He went on to make 30 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side that season before moving abroad to join Vitesse, linking up with his former Tigers’ boss Leonid Slutsky in the process.

Crystal Palace are now being linked and have identified him as someone they could move for before the end of the transfer window.

Hull have had some top players on their books over recent years, such as Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson and Jarrod Bowen, so could Clark be the next to make the step up into the big time?

Palace have so far signed the likes of Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson and Michy Batshauyi in this transfer window, but may move for Clark now to add the finishing touches to their squad.

Should Crystal Palace sign Clark?