Portsmouth’s Gareth Evans is attracting plenty of interest with him set to depart Fratton Park, as per a report by the Portsmouth News.

The experienced midfielder is leaving Pompey after five years at the club.

Bradford City are believed to be keen on bringing him back to Valley Parade, according to a report by the Telegraph and Argus, but face competition from fellow League Two side Bolton Wanderers to land his signature.

Wigan Athletic are also interested in his services. However, Portsmouth are reluctant to let him leave to a fellow League One side.

Evans, who is 32 years old, has racked up just under 550 appearances in his career to date and knows what it takes to get promoted from the fourth tier.

He out in the academies at Manchester United and Crewe Alexandra before joining Macclesfield Town. He went onto become a key player for the Sikmen and scored 20 goals in 89 games for the Cheshire side.

Bradford lured him away from Moss Rose in 2009 and he spent two years at Valley Parade before having spells at Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town.

Evans rocked up at Portsmouth in 2015 and has since made 218 appearances for the Hampshire club, chipping in with 38 goals. He played a key part in their promotion to League One in 2017 and has helped Kenny Jackett’s side get into the third tier play-offs over the past two years.

He is now leaving, but whether it’s back to Bradford or to Bolton could be decided today.

Where should Evans go?