Blackburn Rovers are in the hunt for more signings before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Tony Mowbray’s have held talks with potential acquisitions over recent days.

The Championship side are keen to bring in some new faces to add more depth and competitions to their ranks.

Blackburn have so far brought in Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala in this transfer window but want some more new faces to further boost their squad.

When asked about whether deals are being worked on, Mowbray said: “I think so, yeah (we’re closer). Players have decisions to make as I’ve always said. I’ve had a few conversations even over the last day or two.

“We’re trying to bring it together, let’s wait and see what drops in. You sometimes know you can do this deal but you can’t until you’ve filled this hole because you don’t know what money you have left when you’ve filled the position.”

He added: “We’re working on it. I don’t get overly stressed on it but wants that window shuts we’d like to have the best resource for the money we have got.

“We’re trying to fill in, not necessary to improve the starting XI, which you hope you can do, but it adds extra competition on the pitch when you add new signings and sometimes someone coming in improves the one you’ve already got. We just want to add some numbers and hopefully that will help us improve.”

Blackburn lost on the opening day of the new season to AFC Bournemouth but bounced back last weekend with an emphatic 5-0 win against Wycombe Wanderers at Ewood Park.

Rovers will be eager to build on last week’s win against Derby County at Pride Park tomorrow.

