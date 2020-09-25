Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke will not be joining Birmingham City, according to Birmingham Live journalist Brian Dick on Twitter (see tweet below).

The youngster has been linked with a loan move to St. Andrew’s over the past week.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, could be loaned out by Spurs to get more first-team experience under his belt. However, he will not be moving to the Blues and will have to see what other opportunities arise.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at QPR and is a decent option for other clubs out there between now and the end of the transfer window.

Spurs signed him from Leeds United last summer and immediately loaned him back to Elland Road before recalling him in January.

Clarke rose up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and went onto play 25 times for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, chipping in with two goals.

His chances of breaking into Tottenham’s side this season are slim so a loan move away to get more game time would be ideal for him.

Birmingham have had a busy transfer window having brought in the likes of Adam Clayton, George Friend, Jon Toral, Neil Etheridge, Ivan Sanchez and Mikel San Jose. However, Clarke will not be joining them in the Midlands.

