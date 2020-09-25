Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson according to Yorkshire Live.

Sanderson could appeal to the Owls with his versatility meaning he is capable of playing in a wing-back role, as a full-back or even as a centre-back.

Wednesday were dealt a blow with the news that Newcastle United are set to keep Jacob Murphy at the club and not allow him to leave on loan following his successful spell at Hillsborough last season.

At times Murphy was used in a wing-back role whilst at Sheffield Wednesday and Sanderson is seen as a viable replacement for him and could be an option for Garry Monk.

Sanderson is entering the final year of his contract at Molineux and with no new deal having been confirmed as being discussed, his immediate future looks up in the air at the moment.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Cardiff City last season and made ten appearances for the Bluebirds during his time at the club.

Sanderson does present a younger and more versatile option than Murphy and does have more room for progression due to his age but with the Newcastle man they gained a lot of Championship experience.

However, with Sanderson not looking likely to break into the team at Wolves any time soon due to their financial pulling power they may be open to selling Sanderson permanently which could allow Wednesday to swoop in.

The Yorkshire club have enjoyed a positive start to the season and are currently unbeaten and will be hoping to continue that run at the weekend when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Would Dion Sanderson be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?