Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is attracting interest from French side Stade Rennais according to Footmercato.

Despite their relegation to the Championship, Norwich have managed to retain most of their key players with the exception of Jamaal Lewis who made the move to Newcastle United.

However, Godfrey is reportedly on the radar of the Ligue 1 side ahead of a potential swoop for the defender.

Godfrey was a key component of the Canaries side which won promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19 and also made 30 appearances last season despite their relegation woes.

The 22-year-old has played in both of Norwich’s games so far and helped them pick up four points with a win over Huddersfield Town and a draw with Preston North End.

The England youth International has been one of their better players during the last two campaigns and manager Daniel Farke will surely be eager to keep him at the club.

With Norwich having now fallen out of the top-flight the lure of moving to another country and playing in a top division could be tempting for Godfrey although he may want to remain at Carrow Road and help guide them back to the Premier League.

Norwich’s chances of promotion will certainly be higher with Godfrey at the club but whether he would be tempted by a move remains to be seen.

Godfrey is still at such a young age and has huge potential to improve further and Stade Rennais would need to offer a significant amount of money for Norwich to even consider selling him.

Will Ben Godfrey remain at Norwich City?