The Athletic journalist Paul Taylor has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Nottingham Forest’s young midfielder Brennan Johnson is wanted on loan by Lincoln City.

Understand Lincoln City are keen to take Brennan Johnson on loan.

The Welsh international attacking midfielder, 19, is highly regarded at #NFFC and has been on bench recently.

But a move to League One would offer the chance of regular football. Move could happen quickly. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) September 24, 2020

Lincoln City have made a strong start to their League One campaign and with the end of the transfer window on the horizon, manager Michael Appleton could look to bring in some more new faces before embarking on the rest of the campaign.

Now, young Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson is being linked with a move to Sincil Bank. Lincoln City are said to have set their sights on a loan deal for the Welsh starlet, with Paul Taylor of The Athletic reporting the Imps’ interest.

Taylor says that while Johnson has been in and around the senior side at the City Ground, a loan move to League One could see the youngster given more experience of senior football. He adds that a move could be done quickly, so it will be interesting to see if Lincoln City can secure a deal for Johnson.

The 19-year-old midfielder is one of Nottingham Forest’s top talents, playing eight times for their senior side since coming through their youth academy.

Johnson has represented both England and Wales at youth level, earning a call up to Wales’ Under-21s side in September 2019.

