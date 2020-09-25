A report from Football Insider has claimed that Manchester City youngster Joel Latibeaudiere is wanted by Bournemouth, Luton Town and Bristol City, with the Cherries said to be leading the chase.

After losing star defender Nathan Ake, Bournemouth are looking to bring in a new centre-back. Now, it has been claimed that they are among a trio of Championship sides looking to strike a loan deal for Manchester City starlet Joel Latibeuadiere.

Latibeaudiere is said to be seen as an “ideal replacement” for Ake, with Jason Tindall’s side leading the chase for his signature. Bournemouth are not the only side looking to bring the young centre-back in on loan, with fellow Championship pair Luton Town and Bristol City also linked.

Latibeaudiere, 20, is highly rated at Manchester City having impressed in their youth ranks. He is yet to make his senior debut for the club but has picked up experience out on loan elsewhere.

Dutch side FC Twente brought Latibeaudiere in on loan last season, with the defender scoring one goal and laying on one assist in six games. He featured at right-back as well as in his favoured role at centre-back, displaying that he can cover on the right-hand side of defence if needed.

Latibeaudiere has notched up 23 appearances for England’s youth sides, captaining the Under-17s to win the Under-17s World Cup three years ago.

Would you like your club to make a move for Latibeaudiere this summer? Let us know what your thoughts on a possible deal are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you like your club to sign Latibeaudiere?