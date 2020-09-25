Bristol Live has reported that Bristol Rovers were keen to sign Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun on loan before League One rivals Hull City secured a deal.

Bristol City have moved to let winger Hakeeb Adelakun out on loan, with Hull City bringing him in on a season-long deal.

After discussions between the two clubs, Adelakun made the move North to link up with Grant McCann at Hull and now, it has been revealed that the Tigers beat League One competition to secure a deal.

As per a report from Bristol Live, Adelakun was also wanted by Bristol Rovers. Ben Garner was hoping to strike a deal for the winger and he visited the club to speak with Garner. However, he made the decision to link up with Hull instead.

Upon the announcement of the move, Adelakun spoke to Hull City’s official club website about his latest move. He said that he is looking to help the club in their efforts to return to the Championship, revealing the Tigers were interested in him back when he was with Scunthorpe United.

Speaking about his latest career move, Adelakun said:

“My aims are to get as many games as I can, help the team as much as I can, goals and assists, and get back in the groove of playing football,” said Adelakun.

“There was interest before when I was at Scunthorpe. When I heard about it again, I thought this was a great opportunity to get myself playing and be involved in this journey we’re on to get back into the Championship next season.

“Promotion is not something that comes along often. It was great to be part of it at Rotherham when I was there and I’m hoping to get the same this season. I like to carry the ball, I love beating defenders one v one, just creating as much chances as I can and hopefully I’ll grab a few goals myself.

“I’m excited and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started.”

