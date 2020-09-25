League One side AFC Wimbledon have announced the return of left-back Steve Seddon on their official club website, bringing the Birmingham City defender back for a second loan spell.

Birmingham City have sent left-back Steve Seddon out on loan once again, with Seddon’s former loan club AFC Wimbledon moving to bring the 22-year-old back to the club.

Seddon has made the move to Wimbledon a season-long deal. He comes in to provide competition to Glyn Hodges’ defensive ranks, with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Paul Osew his current options on the left-hand side of defence.

Seddon previously spent a thoroughly successful stint on loan with the club back in the second half of the 2018/2019 campaign. He netted three goals and laid on one assist in 18 appearances in his first spell and will be hoping to have another enjoyable spell.

Upon the confirmation of Seddon’s arrival, Hodges expressed his delight at the return of the left-back, saying:

“Steve did really well for us a couple of seasons ago and he was a fantastic acquisition back then. When we spoke to him earlier this summer we thought we might have half a chance and it gathered momentum last week. When we had the chance to get it done it was something we were really pleased about.

“Steve was probably hoping to stay at Birmingham and get in the team there, but once he was told he wouldn’t be in the squad he needed to get out and play. We are delighted that he has chosen to come here again.

“He will provide energy up and down the flank. He has come in at a time when Nesta is playing well. He has improved, assisted, and scored already, and we also have Paul Osew, so I have a lot of riches down that side. Steve will give us a bit of experience, and determination, so he will be an added bonus down the left-hand side.”

