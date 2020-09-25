According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Wycombe Wanderers are set to complete the signing of young Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran.

Young midfielder Dennis Adeniran looks set to leave Everton on a temporary basis this summer to allow him to pick up senior experience. With a loan move on the horizon, it has been reported that Wycombe Wanderers are set to bring Adeniran in.

As per a report from the Liverpool Echo, Adeniran is set to make the move to Adams Park. Having impressed with Everton’s Under-23s and spent time training with Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team, Adeniran will link up with Gareth Ainsworth and Wycombe Wanderers for the 2020/21 campaign.

Wycombe Wanderers have struggled in their opening Championship games and will be hoping to likely arrival of Adeniran will help change their fortunes before embarking on the rest of the campaign.

Adeniran came through Fulham’s youth academy, impressing in their youth set-up and notching up five senior appearances before leaving for Everton in 2017. He is yet to make his senior debut for the Toffees but has played in 55 games for the club’s Under-23s, scoring three goals and laying on three assists.

The 21-year-old has represented England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19s levels, playing 22 times for the Young Lions across all age groups.

