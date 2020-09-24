According to highly respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio relegated Watford could be due something of a windfall with Roberto Pereyra set to sign for a return to Udinese in a deal that he says “is imminent.”

Di Marzio writes in a brief article that the move is “one step away” and that the Argentinian is nearing a return to the Serie A club in what he says “could be announced in the next few hours.”

This almost-confirmation of the move comes after a report from Italian source Messaggero Veneto two days ago where they postulated that Udinese were “an alternative” for Pereyra’s capture when considered alongside La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Pereyra joined the Hornets from Serie A outfit Juventus in August 2016 for a fee that was said to be over the then club record fee of £12.5m paid for Isaac Success in July that year. He joined the Londoners just a year after signing for Juve from Udinese themselves for around £13.5m.

He arrived at Vicarage Road having played 68 games (6 goals/5 assists) for Juve and 104 games (8 goals/10 assists) for Udinese wit ha combined 132 of those games (12 goals/13 assists) coming in Serie A.

Messaggero Veneto said that Watford value Pereyra in excess of €10m. If that’s the case, then Gianluca Di Marzio’s assertion that a move to Udinese is close might suggest that the Italian outfit have met that valuation. Met or not, Italian journalist De Marzio says that Roberto Pereyra is on the verge of a return to Udinese.

Are Watford right to cash in on Roberto Pereyra with a return to Udinese?