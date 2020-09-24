According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Preston North End have turned down a £2m bid from Scottish giants Rangers for central midfielder Daniel Johnson.

With teams looking to strengthen ahead of the October 5th deadline, Rangers have made a concerted move for the talented left-footer. However, it is an approach by the Gers that has been knocked back.

Veysey, referencing a ‘recruitment source’, writes that “extensive talks” have been held between Rangers and the Lilywhites over a move for the Jamaican who Veysey writes “is keen to make the move to Ibrox.” This comes after he’s not made four out of five squads at the start of this season.

Johnson is into the final months of his current deal and Preston will be looking to maximise any monies received for him. He arrived at Deepdale in late-January 2015 in a piecemeal deal from Premier League side Aston Villa.

Last season, his performance in the Sky Bet Championship marked him out as a player to be watched. In 33 Championship games for Alex Neil’s side, the talented midfielder scored 12 goals and provided 8 assists for a Preston side who finished just outside the playoff picture on 66 points.

Being left out of four of five of Alex Neil’s squads would seem to indicate that his future might not be at the Lancashire side. However, Preston and Rangers are yet to agree on a fee with the SPL side’s £2m gambit falling short of the valuation the Lilywhites have placed on him.

