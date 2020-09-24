Speaking in his press-conference ahead of Preston North End’s game against Stoke City this weekend, manager Alex Neil has taken aim at Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Derby County’s transfer business this summer.

Preston are yet to make a signing this transfer window and manager Alex Neil could potentially be growing frustrated. He has launched a tirade on fellow Championship clubs Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Derby claiming they are saying one thing and doing another.

“I’m looking at teams like Nottingham Forest – they have just signed Harry Arter, Jack Colback, Lyle Taylor, they have been signing players left, right and centre,” he said.

“I’m hearing Middlesbrough were trying to not spend lots of money and dial things back, but they’ve just bought Chuba Akpom for £2-and-half million so that doesn’t look to me as if they’re dialling it back.

“Derby were meant to be dialling it back – they have just gone and signed Jordon Ibe, who won’t be cheap, and a Polish international after we beat them in the cup. So I think everybody is talking that talk; I don’t think their actions are backing it up.”

So far Nottingham Forest have signed 10 players on permanent deals and made two loan signings, Derby have signed seven in total, one of which is a loan deal and Middlesbrough have signed four, including one loan.

Preston will be hoping to get a few signings through the door between now and the October 6th deadline in the hope of building on last season’s 9th placed finish.