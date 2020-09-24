Bolton Wanderers are interested in Portsmouth’s Gareth Evans, as per a report by the Portsmouth News.

The experienced midfielder is set to leave Fratton Park before the end of the transfer window.

Evans, who is 32 years old, has been with Pompey for the past five years but is poised to move on now for a new chapter.

Bolton are believed to be leading the race to sign him as they look to add the finishing touches to their squad after a hectic summer on the transfer front.

Evans has racked up just under 550 appearances in his career to date and knows what it takes to get promoted from League Two.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Manchester United and Crewe Alexandra before joining local side Macclesfield Town. He went onto become a key player for the Sikmen and scored 20 goals in 89 games for the Cheshire side.

Bradford City lured him away from Moss Rose in 2009 and he spent two years at Valley Parade before having spells at Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town.

Evans rocked up at Portsmouth in 2015 and has since made 218 appearances for the Hampshire club, chipping in with 38 goals. He played a key part in their promotion to League One in 2017 and has helped Kenny Jackett’s side get into the third tier play-offs over the past two years.

However, he is set to leave Pompey over the coming weeks and could be on his way back up north to Bolton.

Will Bolton sign Evans?