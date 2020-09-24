Watford are expected to offload some players before the end of the transfer window. Here are five who could leave the Championship side-

Ismaila Sarr- The winger has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in this transfer window and is still likely to leave Vicarage Road before next month’s transfer deadline. He scored six goals in 30 appearances last season.



Roberto Pereyra- He has handed in a transfer request, as per The72, and is expected to leave. The Argentina international joined the club in the Premier League in 2016 having previously played for River Plate, Udinese and Juventus.

Gerard Deulofeu- The ex-Barcelona and Everton man is unlikely to want to play in the second tier. He signed for the Hertfordshire club in 2018 and has since scored 17 goals in 70 appearances in all competitions.

Troy Deeney- He could be a target for some Premier League clubs still needing strikers before the end of the transfer window. Deeney, who is 32 years old, has played for Watford since 2010 and has been a huge player for them over the past decade, scoring 133 times.

Luis Suarez- The 22-year-old forward could leave the Hornets without ever playing a game for them. He is a man in-demand after scoring 19 goals on loan at Real Zaragoza last season. Spanish La Liga side Granada are believed to be keen, as covered by The72. The Colombian has also spent time out on loan at Real Vallodolid B and Gimnastic over recent seasons.

Will Watford beat Luton this weekend?