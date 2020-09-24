Barnsley could be set for a busy end to the transfer window, with both comings and goings a possibility. Here are five players who could leave the Championship side-

Mike-Steven Bahre- He has fallen out-of-favour under Gerhard Struber and could leave Oakwell before next month’s transfer deadline. Bahre, who was signed by Daniel Stendel, helped the Tykes gain promotion from League One in 2019 and was named captain last summer.

Romal Palmer- The 21-year-old could potentially be loaned out to get some more first-team experience under his belt. The central midfielder played in the academy at Manchester City before switching to Barnsley.

George Miller- The Yorkshire side signed the ex-Bury and Middlesbrough striker in January 2019 but he has struggled for game time since his move. He has been loaned out to Bradford City and Scunthorpe United over the past two seasons and could head out again over the coming weeks.

Victor Adeboyejo- He is another who may be heading for the exit door. The Nigeria-born forward joined Barnsley in 2017 having previously been on the books at Leyton Orient. He has since played 25 times for the Tykes and has scored twice, as well as having loan spells away at Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United.

Matty Wolfe- He has risen up through the youth ranks at Oakwell and could do with going out and getting some first-team experience under his belt in the lower leagues.

In other Barnsley news, they have been linked with a move for Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne but strong competition to sign him, as covered by The72.





Will Barnsley beat Coventry this weekend?